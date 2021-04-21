Navalny’s life in ‘serious danger’, must be taken abroad, say UN experts

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and 'denied access to adequate medical care'. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, April 21 — UN human rights experts called on Russia today to allow jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated abroad, saying they believed his life was in “serious danger”.

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and “denied access to adequate medical care”, conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement.

“We urge the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors and to allow him to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad, as they did in August 2020,” said the UN experts, who include those with mandates on torture and on the right to freedom of opinion. — Reuters