J&J seeks approval to conduct trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BENGALURU, April 20 — Johnson & Johnson said today it has submitted an application to India's drug regulator requesting approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Last week, India said it would fast-track emergency approvals for foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines, in a move that would exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines. — Reuters