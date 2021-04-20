Britain concerned about Russia military build-up on Ukraine border

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 20 — Britain has significant concerns over the buildup of Russian forces on the Ukraine border and wants to de-escalate the situation, foreign minister Dominic Raab said today.

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU’s top diplomat has said.

“We have significant concerns about the recent Russian military buildup of forces on Ukraine’s border,” Raab told lawmakers.

“We’re working with out allies... and our objective is to deter Russia, reassure Ukraine and to de-escalate the situation.” — Reuters