Umrah is a shorter version of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and it can be performed any other time of the year. — Reuters

DUBAI, April 18 — Vaccination against Covid-19 is a requirement to perform the Umra pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi state TV said today, citing a government official.

