Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

DUBAI, April 14 — Saudi Arabia said today it was concerned about Iran’s intention to start enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear programme.

A foreign ministry statement on state media called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in current talks with global powers regarding a 2015 nuclear pact while urging the international community to reach an agreement “with stronger parameters of a longer duration”. — Reuters