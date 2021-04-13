Austrian Health Minister Anschober says he is stepping down, exhausted

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria, April 13, 2021. — Reuters pic

VIENNA, April 13 — Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober of the Greens, the junior partner in the country’s conservative-led coalition, said today he is stepping down as he is overworked because of the Covid-19 pandemic and his health has suffered.

“I ... do not want to break myself,” Anschober, 60, said in a short-notice statement to the media, adding that he has recently been suffering from blood-pressure problems and exhaustion. — Reuters