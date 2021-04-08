Australia has no plans to change AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, says PM

Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into the findings though they continue to maintain that AstraZeneca doses were safe and effective for most people. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, April 8 — Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, after Europe’s drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.

“There is nothing to suggest at this stage that there would be any change but we will update further if there is any change to that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra today.

Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into the findings though they continue to maintain that AstraZeneca doses were safe and effective for most people. — Reuters