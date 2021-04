Pham Minh Chinh speaks after swearing in as Vietnam's Prime Minister at an official ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam April 5, 2021. — VNA pic via Reuters

HANOI, April 5 — Vietnam’s National Assembly confirmed the nomination of Pham Minh Chinh, a 62-year-old career security official, as the Southeast Asian country’s next prime minister at an official ceremony today.

Earlier today, outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was confirmed as the new president, a predominantly ceremonial role. — Reuters