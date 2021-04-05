Germany sees 20 per cent of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in the pace of vaccinations. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BERLIN, April 5 — Germany will have immunised 20 per cent of its population against the novel coronavirus by the beginning of May, the country’s health minister Jens Spahn said today.

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in the pace of vaccinations.

Spahn, speaking at a vaccination centre in Berlin, said Germany had taken three months to get shots to the first 10 per cent of its people who have now been vaccinated.

“We will manage the next 10 per cent in a month in light of the expected deliveries (of vaccinations),” he said. — Reuters