People entering Germany from the Netherlands will need to show results from a negative Covid-19 test. — AFP pic

FRANKFURT, April 4 — Germany's Robert Koch Institute said today it was designating the Netherlands an area of particularly high risk of coronavirus infection due to a high number of cases in the country.

This means that from Tuesday people entering Germany from the Netherlands will need to provide documentation of a negative coronavirus test. — Reuters