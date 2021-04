The health ministry confirmed cases had increased to 784,043 while Covid-19 deaths rose by 103 to 13,423. — Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

The health ministry confirmed cases had increased to 784,043 while Covid-19 deaths rose by 103 to 13,423.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s office is to announce today quarantine restrictions for the capital region, the country’s coronavirus hotspot, for April. — Reuters