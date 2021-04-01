US launches major Covid vaccination ad campaign

File picture shows US President Joe Biden watching as Linda Bussey, from Washington, DC, receives the first round of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington February 25, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 1 — The US government launched a major ad campaign today urging people to get vaccinated, as case numbers of Covid-19 are once again on the rise in America.

The drive, using the motto “We can do this,” is being broadcast across TV networks in English and Spanish.

The government is also spending millions to get the message out on news outlets catering to Blacks, Hispanics, Asian-Americans and Native Americans — communities hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus.

The ad campaign will last through the end of April.

After a slow start, the US vaccination campaign has gathered pace since late January and President Joe Biden has promised that 90 per cent of America’s adults will eligible for a vaccine by April 19.

Biden saw his administration achieve 100 million vaccinations in 58 days, rather than in 100 days as his goal had been. Now the objective is to reach 200 million vaccinations by the 100-day deadline.

Despite progress in vaccinations, case numbers have recently ticked up and an average of 900 people die of Covid-19 each day. — AFP