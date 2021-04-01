Italian ‘spy for Russia’ had money problems, wife says

General view of the Russian Embassy after a Russian army official, who is accredited with the embassy, and an Italian navy captain were arrested on suspicion of spying, in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2021. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ROME, April 1 — The Italian navy captain arrested this week in Rome for selling confidential documents to a Russian official was “desperate” for money, his wife said in a newspaper interview published today.

The arrest of Walter Biot, 56, late Tuesday in a parking lot, unleashed a diplomatic scuffle between Italy and Russia.

Italy swiftly expelled two Russian officials yesterday while Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio summoned Russian ambassador Sergey Razov to lodge a formal protest.

“He’s not stupid, he’s not irresponsible. It’s just that he was desperate,” Biot’s wife, Claudia Carbonara, told La Corriere della Sera daily.

“Desperate for our future and that of the children.”

Biot’s salary of €3,000 a month (US$3,500) was insufficient to support his family of four children — one of them with a serious handicap — and four dogs, Carbonara told the paper.

A €1,200 mortgage, school costs and activity fees for the children all pushed the navy veteran of 30 years to hand over secret documents to the Russian in exchange for €5,000, she said.

“Because of Covid we’ve become impoverished,” said Carbonara, a sex therapist, adding that her husband had not discussed with her beforehand what he planned to do.

Since 2015, Biot has worked in the office of the Chief of the Defence Staff.

He is accused of taking pictures of secret documents on his computer screen and passing the files onto a pen drive, which police confiscated.

Police said the arrest followed lengthy investigations by Italy’s domestic intelligence agency AISI, with support from the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Yesterday, Di Maio told parliament that Russia’s move was a “hostile act that will have consequences”.

A Kremlin spokesman said yesterday he hoped the incident would not affect “the very positive and constructive nature” of relations between the two countries.

The Russian embassy in Rome also yesterday expressed “regret” for the expulsion of two members of its military attaché office. — AFP