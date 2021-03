Poland reported 653 deaths today, health ministry data showed. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

WARSAW, March 31 — Poland reported its highest number of coronavirus-related deaths so far this year today, amid a third wave of the pandemic that is putting the country’s health service under extreme strain.

Poland reported 653 deaths today, health ministry data showed. There were 32,874 new cases. — Reuters