New York state passes bill legalising recreational marijuana

A recreational marijuana smoker indulges in smoking weed in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York state lawmakers formally agreed in late-night talks on a deal to legalise recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over, the governor’s office announced on March 28, 2021. — Getty Images North America / AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

NEW YORK, Mar 31 — New York state lawmakers passed a bill yesterday legalising recreational marijuana, with Governor Andrew Cuomo saying he would sign it into law.

New York will join 14 other US states and the District of Columbia in permitting cannabis use after the bill was backed by both state chambers, where Cuomo’s Democratic Party holds strong majorities.

“For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“This landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public.”

Cuomo’s office has said the change could net an additional US$350 million in annual tax revenues and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The law will allow adults 21 and over to purchase cannabis and grow plants for personal consumption at home, with a plan to divert some funds to drug treatment and education.

New York would automatically clear records of people with past convictions of marijuana-related offenses that would no longer be criminalised.

The law would also eliminate penalties for possession of up to three ounces of the drug (85 grams), the new personal possession limit. An existing medical-marijuana program would be expanded.

The state plans to tax marijuana sales at nine per cent, with revenues from an additional four-per cent tax divided between local and county government.

The move comes as Cuomo faces an investigation over an alleged pattern of sexually harassing and intimidating women employees, as well as accusations his administration orchestrated a cover-up of nursing home deaths related to Covid-19. — AFP