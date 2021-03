Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal March 25, 2021. — Suez Canal Authority handout pic via Reuters

CAIRO, March 2 — The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated today and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed. — Reuters