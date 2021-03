The government coronavirus taskforce said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 29 — Russia reported 8,711 new coronavirus cases today, including 1,612 in Moscow, which pushed the national tally to 4,528,543 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 293 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking its coronavirus death toll to 98,033. — Reuters