Philippines reports record daily rise of 10,016 coronavirus cases

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties today. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MANILA, March 29 — The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday recorded 10,016 new coronavirus infections, the country’s third record daily spike in cases over the past five days.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties today.

Most of the new cases are in the congested capital region, a conglomeration of 16 cities home to at least 13 million people, which returned to stricter restrictions today. Hospitals’ intensive care and isolation bed capacity have reached critical levels, government data showed. — Reuters