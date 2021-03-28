Police: Several people stabbed in Vancouver attack

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
VANCOUVER, March 28 — Several people were stabbed in and near a library in Vancouver yesterday, police said.
A lone suspect was arrested and there was no ongoing threat to the public, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a tweet.
Authorities did not release details on a possible motive for the attack.
Six people were taken to hospitals, according to an emergency health services spokeswoman cited by the CBC, who declined to release details on their conditions.
A witness told CBC the attacker was arrested and taken away in an ambulance. — AFP