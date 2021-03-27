Ship stranded in Suez Canal has moved but unclear when it will be freed, says Canal chairman

A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt March 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

SUEZ, Egypt March 27 — The head of the Suez Canal Authority said today that efforts to dislodge a huge container ship blocking the canal had allowed its stern and rudder to move but he could not predict when it would be refloated.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary to resort to removing containers from the ship to lighten its load, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to free it. — Reuters