Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killed

Tires burn on a street as protests against the military coup continue, in Mandalay, Myanmar March 27, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 27 — A violent crackdown on protests that has seen more than 90 killed in Myanmar marks a new low, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said today, adding that Britain would work to secure a path back to democracy in the country.

“Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy,” Raab said in a tweet on the crackdown on Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day. — Reuters