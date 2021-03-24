Merkel says British coronavirus variant more dangerous to children

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the new variant in Germany is more harmful to the young. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 24 — A variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain, and now spreading in Germany, is more dangerous to young people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today.

“The British mutant, and this is the difference with the spring, is proven to be more dangerous in children and young people so we need to put the protection of schools more front and centre than with the original virus,” she told lawmakers. — Reuters