EU health chief urges increased Covid-19 vaccine production

GENEVA, March 23 — The European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides today urged other countries manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines to contribute to global supply and facilitate the good functioning of supply chains.

“In the same vein, we call on companies involved in the vaccine manufacturing chain to release all available stocks and to respect agreements,” Kyriakides told an event organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the Access to Covid Tools Accelerator known as ACT.

The EU is the largest manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines and the largest global supplier, having exported more than 40 million doses to more than 35 countries, she said. — Reuters