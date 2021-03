The EU has said it mere wants manufacturers to 'live up to their contractual obligations'. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 23 — The European Union does not aim for a general Covid-19 vaccine export ban but wants to make sure the 27-nation bloc gets its fair share of jabs, the EU Commission said today.

“We are not seeking an outright ban on vaccine exports but we expect manufacturers to live up to their contractual obligations,” EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference. — Reuters