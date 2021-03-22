Malay Mail

US Supreme Court to weigh reinstating Boston marathon bomber’s death sentence

Monday, 22 Mar 2021 09:41 PM MYT

WASHINGTON, March 22 —The US Supreme Court today agreed to consider the US Justice Department’s bid to reinstate Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence for helping carry out the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

The department’s appeal, filed before President Donald Trump left office in January, challenged a lower court’s decision ordering a new trial over the sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes for which he was convicted. — Reuters

