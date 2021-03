In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. — Reuters pic

MANILA, March 22 —The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 8,019 new coronavirus infections, registering a record daily increase in cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days. — Reuters