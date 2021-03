Chinese President Xi Jinping made the remarks in a verbal message relayed to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 22 — China’s President Xi Jinping said China will uphold the political settlement of the Korean peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability on the peninsula, according to Chinese state media.

Xi made the remarks in a verbal message relayed to North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. — Reuters