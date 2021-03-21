Philippines records 7,757 new Covid-19 cases, second-highest daily spike

Passengers wearing masks for protection against Covid-19 maintain social distancing while queueing to ride a bus in Manila July 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

MANILA, March 21 — The Philippines recorded 7,757 additional Covid-19 cases today, the second-highest single-day increase in the Southeast Asian nation since the pandemic began.

The daily tally follows yesterday’s record infections and marks the third straight day confirmed new cases topped 7,000.

The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten restrictions particularly in the capital region.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) said total recorded cases had risen to 663,794 while confirmed deaths had reached 12,968, with 39 more fatalities recorded on Sunday. Total recoveries increased by 15,288 to 577,754.

The DOH advised the public to suspend non-essential travel and ensure adherence to minimum public health standards, which includes the wearing of masks even at home when not alone.

“We need to ensure that our hospitals do not get overwhelmed, so everyone must act with extreme vigilance and help reduce transmission by consistently adhering to our preventive measures,” it said.

The government has re-imposed night curfews in the capital region, where several outbreak-hit communities have been in lockdown and some businesses ordered temporarily shut. — Reuters