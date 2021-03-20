Colombia's President Duque offers to receive AstraZeneca vaccine to show safety

Safety worries caused at least 13 European countries to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, slowing inoculation campaigns across the European Union. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BOGOTA, March 20 ― Colombia's President Ivan Duque yesterday offered to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to demonstrate its safety, following concerns over blood clotting.

Safety worries caused at least 13 European countries to stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, slowing inoculation campaigns across the European Union.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged countries to keep administering the vaccine as it added its endorsement to that of European and British regulators.

Duque told Colombia's Health Minister Fernando Ruiz that while he has so far waited to receive a vaccine, he would accept the AstraZeneca jab to reassure people of its safety.

“I say very clearly that, if the fact that me receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, as president of the republic, will bring peace of mind about that vaccine...I will do it when you tell me,” Duque told Ruiz during his nightly broadcast.

Colombia has reported more than 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 61,771 deaths. So far, the country has administered more than 1 million vaccine doses. ― Reuters