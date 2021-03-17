Russia says British nuclear plans deal serious blow to arms control, reports RIA

Russian servicemen equip an Iskander tactical missile system at the Army-2015 international military-technical forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 17, 2015. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 17 — Britain’s plans to expand its nuclear capabilities have dealt a serious blow to the concept of arms control, the RIA news agency reported Russia’s foreign ministry as saying today.

Moscow said will take London’s move into account when working on its own military planning, RIA added.

Britain will increase its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40 per cent to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today. — Reuters