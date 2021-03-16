No evidence blood clots more likely after AstraZeneca shot, says UK PM’s spokesman

A woman receives an Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 16 — There is no evidence that blood clots are any more likely to occur after people are given AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, citing the country’s medicine regulator.

“As the MHRA (Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) has said, blood clots occur naturally but there is no evidence that they are any more likely to occur following vaccination, so as such there’s no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the AZ vaccine,” he told reporters. — Reuters