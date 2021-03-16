AstraZeneca to supply 500,000 more Covid-19 antibody cocktail to US

A vial labelled ‘AstraZeneca Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine’ and a broken syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken March 15, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 16 ― AstraZeneca said today it has agreed to supply up to half a million additional doses of its experimental antibody-based Covid-19 combination treatment to the United States for US$205 million (RM843.5 million).

In October, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and US government agencies had initially agreed for a supply of 200,000 doses. The extension brings potential US supplies of the treatment to 700,000 doses and the total value of the deal to US$726 million.

The treatment, AZD7442, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and has not been approved for use as yet, AstraZeneca said, adding that the new agreement is contingent on an approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it does not expect any changes to its 2021 forecasts because of the deal. ― Reuters