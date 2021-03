The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 14 — Russia reported 10,083 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours today, the first time the number of daily infections has crossed the 10 thousand mark since Monday.

It brought the total case tally to 4,390,608.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 92,090. — Reuters