Philippines reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 cases in almost six months

A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against Covid-19 enters a disinfection booth at a community quarantine checkpoint, in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines February 25, 2021. ― Reuters pic

MANILA, March 12 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 4,578 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly six months.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 611,618, while deaths had reached 12,694, with 87 fatalities added today.

The renewed surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted mayors in the capital Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities, to impose an evening curfew until the end of March and remind the public to practice physical distancing. — Reuters