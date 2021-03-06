Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday

File photo of Saudi men walking to the King Fahad hospital in the city of Hofuf, some 370 kilometres East of the capital Riyadh, on June 16, 2013. — AFP pic

DUBAI, March 6 — Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions tomorrow, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said today.

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source. — Reuters