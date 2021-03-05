Japan to extend Tokyo area state of emergency to March 21

An elderly man checks his body temperature with a non-contact infrared thermometer while commuting on a train in Tokyo February 9, 2021. — AFP pic

TOKYO, March 5 — The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to combat Covid-19 for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures until March 21, two weeks longer than originally scheduled, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said today.

Under the state of emergency, the government has requested restaurants and bars to close by 8pm and stop serving alcohol an hour earlier. People are also asked to stay home after 8pm unless they have essential reasons to go out.

Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures, which make up 30 per cent of the country’s population, sought the extension past the originally scheduled end date of March 7 as new coronavirus cases had not fallen enough to meet targets.

Fuji TV, citing an unnamed government official, reported today that another extension until the end of March could not be ruled out.

The government is keen to tame the spread of the virus as preparations ramp up for the Tokyo Olympics with just 4.5 months until they kick off.

Foreign athletes have been barred from entering Japan to train ahead of the Games during the state of emergency. It was not immediately clear if the ban would remain in place during the extension for the Tokyo region while the order has already been lifted for the rest of the country.

The current curbs are narrower in scope than those imposed under an emergency in spring of last year when schools and non-essential businesses were mostly shuttered.

Still, new case numbers are at a fraction of their peak in early January, when the state of emergency took effect. Tokyo reported 279 cases yesterday, compared with a record high 2,520 on January 7

Nationwide, Japan has recorded some 433,000 cases and 8,050 deaths from Covid-19 as of Wednesday. — Reuters