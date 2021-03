Anadolu news agency also quoted the university as saying the vaccine prevented hospitalisation in 100 per cent of cases. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ISTANBUL, March 3 — The Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech has an efficacy of 83.5 per cent based on final Phase III trials, Turkish state media quoted Hacettepe University as saying today.

Anadolu news agency also quoted the university as saying the vaccine prevented hospitalisation in 100 per cent of cases. — Reuters