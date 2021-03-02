Israel to discuss Covid-19 vaccine venture with Austria, Denmark, says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will discuss the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine venture with Austria and Denmark. — Pool pic via Reuters

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JERUSALEM, March 2 ― Israel will discuss the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine venture with Austria and Denmark, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen are expected in Israel this week to see Israel's rapid vaccine rollout up close, Netanyahu said in public remarks.

The leaders will also talk about the idea of “an international corporation for manufacturing vaccines,” he said.

Netanyahu has made Israel's successful vaccine programme, and what he has highlighted as his personal role in securing sufficient doses, a showcase of his campaign in the run-up to the March 23 national election. ― Reuters