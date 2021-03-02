Asean says it is ready to assist Myanmar, calls for peaceful solution

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
YANGON, March 3 —The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Tuesday called on all parties to refrain from instigating further violence in Myanmar and to seek a peaceful solution following weeks of protests after the military seized power.
A statement issued after an informal meeting of Asean foreign ministers also said that the 10-member bloc stood ready “to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner”. — Reuters