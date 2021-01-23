Saudi Arabia expects ‘excellent relations’ with Biden administration

File photo of US President Joe Biden signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States January 21, 2021. ― Reuters pic

DUBAI, Jan 23 — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said today the kingdom was optimistic that it would have “excellent relations” with the new US administration of President Joe Biden and that it would continue to negotiate with Washington regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

“I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations where it worked with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview with Arabiya TV. — Reuters