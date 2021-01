US President Joe Biden delivers his speech after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington January 20, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 — US President Joe Biden, following his oath of office, today celebrated his incoming administration not as a celebration of a candidate but a victory for US democracy, saying more work must be done to heal the nation.

“At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said in his inaugural speech. “Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy.” — Reuters