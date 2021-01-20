Biden will recognise Guaido as Venezuela's leader, says top diplomat

The US, along with dozens of other countries, recognised Guaido ― the leader of Venezuela's opposition-held National Assembly ― as the country's president in January 2019, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was rigged. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 ― US President-elect Joe Biden's administration will continue to recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American country's president, Anthony Blinken, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, said yesterday.

Blinken told members of the US Senate that Biden would seek to “more effectively target” sanctions on the country, which aim to oust President Nicolas Maduro ― who retains control of the country. Blinken said the new administration would look at more humanitarian assistance to the country.

The United States, along with dozens of other countries, recognised Guaido ― the leader of Venezuela's opposition-held National Assembly ― as the country's president in January 2019, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was rigged.

“We need an effective policy that can restore Venezuela to democracy, starting with free and fair elections,” Blinken said.

Guaido's push to oust Maduro ― who has overseen a collapse in the once-prosperous Opec nation's economy and stands accused of corruption and human rights violations ― has stalled.

Maduro calls Guaido a US-puppet seeking to oust him in a coup. His allies have expressed a desire to engage in negotiations with the Biden administration after years of tensions and escalating US sanctions. ― Reuters