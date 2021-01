The statistics show 12.1 per cent of those aged 16 years and over had antibodies. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 19 — An estimated 1 in 8 people in England had antibodies against the coronavirus during December, suggesting they have had Covid-19 previously, an official estimate based on samples of the population showed today.

The Office for National Statistics said an estimated 12.1 per cent of people aged 16 years and over in England had antibodies last month.

The figure was 8.9 per cent in Scotland, 9.8 per cent in Wales and 7.8 per cent in Northern Ireland, the ONS said. — Reuters