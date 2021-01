Wendy Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva February 13, 2014. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 — Democratic President-elect Joe Biden today nominated US foreign policy veteran Wendy Sherman, a key negotiator of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, to be the No. 2 official at the State Department.

Biden also nominated Victoria Nuland, who has worked for secretaries of state and presidents from both parties, to be Under Secretary for Political Affairs, effectively the third-ranking US diplomat. — Reuters