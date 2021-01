US President Donald Trump's channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, YouTube said in a statement. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 — Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump’s channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said today.

