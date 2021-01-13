Airbnb cancels Washington rentals during Biden inauguration

Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 — Aibnb said today it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

“We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week. Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations,” the company said in a statement. — AFP