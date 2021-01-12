Strong quake hits Mongolia-Russia border: USGS

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was located 33 kilometres south-southwest of Turt, US seismologists said. — AFP pic

WASINGTON, Jan 12 — A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck early today in northern Mongolia not far from the border with Russia, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was located 33 kilometres south-southwest of Turt, US seismologists said.

The epicentre appeared to be located under Lake Khovsgol, the largest fresh water lake in Mongolia by volume. It was located about 200 kilometres west of the southern tip of Lake Baikal.

USGS said there was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage” as a result of the quake.

“Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist,” it added. — AFP