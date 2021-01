Report: Trump administration to deliver guidelines to speed up vaccinations

A staff member at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacist Craig Brandt in Brooklyn January 4, 2021. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 — The administration of US President Donald Trump will deliver new guidelines today aimed at getting coronavirus vaccinations moving faster, Axios reported.

The new guidelines will suggest opening up vaccinations to everyone older than 65, the report said, citing a senior administration official.

The drive to speed up the process will also include expanding venues where people can get vaccinated to community health centers and more pharmacies, according to the report.

Nearly nine million people in the United States had been given their first Covid-19 vaccination dose as of yesterday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But public health experts have said no US state has so far come close to using up its federal allotments of vaccines, a much slower-than-expected roll-out blamed in part on rigid rules sharply limiting who can be inoculated.

States have so far been prioritizing healthcare workers and elderly long-term care residents for the first vaccinations. The CDC has laid out a possible framework of three distribution phases, suggesting essential workers and people aged 65 and older as the next priority. — Reuters