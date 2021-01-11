Russia reports first case of more infectious coronavirus variant

Medical specialists walk next to ambulances near the Aleksandrovskaya hospital, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg, Russia October 9, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Jan 11 — Russia has detected its first case of the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England, in a Russian who returned from Britain and tested positive late last month, RIA news agency reported yesterday, citing the consumer health watchdog.

Russia suspended flights to Britain last month until January 13 because of the virus variant detected there. It also introduced a mandatory two-week self-isolation period for people arriving from Britain.

Russia yesterday reported 22,851 new Covid-19 cases including 4,216 in Moscow, pushing its national infection tally to 3,401,954 — the world’s fourth highest — since the pandemic began. — Reuters