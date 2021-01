China will resolutely fight back against any attempts to sabotage its interests, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing. — Reuters file pic

BEIJING, Jan 11 — China’s foreign ministry today said it firmly opposed and strongly condemned the decision by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to lift restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

China will resolutely fight back against any attempts to sabotage its interests, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

China considers democratically-run Taiwan to be its sovereign territory. — Reuters